Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Sells $364,483.63 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 38,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $364,483.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,934.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Zhenya Lindgardt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $224,815.91.
Sera Prognostics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $285.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.51. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $10.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics
About Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.
