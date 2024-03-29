Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRE. TheStreet cut Green Plains from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Get Green Plains alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPRE

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of GPRE opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $36.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,642 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 27.4% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,834,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,844,000 after purchasing an additional 610,079 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $13,967,000. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $10,444,000.

About Green Plains

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.