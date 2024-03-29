Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.15. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 76.23% and a return on equity of 93.01%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

