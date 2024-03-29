Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $143.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.29.

SLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $58,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 937,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,061,000 after buying an additional 398,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,161,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,453,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter.

SLAB stock opened at $143.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.61. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $176.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $86.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

