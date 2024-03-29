StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Price Performance
NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Neonode has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $21.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.05.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 227.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neonode
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.