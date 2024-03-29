Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 43.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

TNXP stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.28. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 243,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 161,659 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.