Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,244,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,731,000 after acquiring an additional 139,826 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 184,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $119.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.05, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.26. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

