Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QLYS. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $166.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.52. Qualys has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $388,648.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,344,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $388,648.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,344,997.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,573.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,700. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,756,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $18,844,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

