Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 239,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 215,252 shares.The stock last traded at $21.36 and had previously closed at $21.35.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

