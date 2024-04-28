Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,104 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $103,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.03. 2,628,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,081. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $216.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,139 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.88.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

