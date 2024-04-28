Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

HD traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.09. 2,465,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.97. The firm has a market cap of $332.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

