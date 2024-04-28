White Pine Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after acquiring an additional 852,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,690,000 after acquiring an additional 144,147 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,895,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,694,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,366,000 after acquiring an additional 608,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,653,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,757,000 after acquiring an additional 113,139 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.39.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.35. 1,099,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,552. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

