Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 248.26% from the stock’s previous close.

CHRS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $228.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,585,000 after buying an additional 932,476 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 2,301,444 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,277,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 64.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 666,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 261,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 21.8% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 548,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.