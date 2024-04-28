Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,382 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.40. The stock had a trading volume of 278,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,268. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $161.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

