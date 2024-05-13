Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Critical Analysis

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and FactSet Research Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems $2.09 billion 8.03 $468.17 million $12.63 34.77

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Tiga Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A FactSet Research Systems 3 7 0 0 1.70

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tiga Acquisition and FactSet Research Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

FactSet Research Systems has a consensus target price of $443.56, indicating a potential upside of 1.00%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% FactSet Research Systems 22.72% 34.36% 14.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

