Versor Investments LP Takes $516,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,814 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,779 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

MTZ opened at $108.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.66. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

