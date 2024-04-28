Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.25. 7,185,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,387,159. The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.28. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

