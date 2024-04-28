Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for about 1.2% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,354,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 706,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,866,000 after purchasing an additional 98,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 138,406 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.64. The company had a trading volume of 610,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,350. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $189.54.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

