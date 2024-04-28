Addison Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Targa Resources by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,967. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $117.87.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRGP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.