White Pine Capital LLC Sells 269 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,323.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 952,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,484,000 after purchasing an additional 889,297 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $55,152,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,738. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEHC. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.