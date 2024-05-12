VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $109,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 87,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.