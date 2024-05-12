First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,829.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 and sold 3,600 shares valued at $6,209,022. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,736.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,616.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,506.39. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,152.67 and a 52 week high of $1,810.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

