Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $207.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $207.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.