Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.38 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

