Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.18 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

