Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Declines By 34.9%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the April 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Bluestone Resources Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of BBSRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bluestone Resources
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.