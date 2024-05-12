Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Declines By 34.9%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the April 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bluestone Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of BBSRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

