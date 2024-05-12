Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,229,000 after purchasing an additional 310,242 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after buying an additional 31,925 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 808,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,075,000 after buying an additional 37,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 208.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 161,234 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $95,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $95,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,544 shares of company stock worth $3,556,625. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

