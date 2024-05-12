Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYG. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

