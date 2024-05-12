Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Axtel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AXTLF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Axtel has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get Axtel alerts:

Axtel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.