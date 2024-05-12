Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Axtel Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AXTLF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Axtel has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Axtel Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Axtel
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.