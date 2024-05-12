Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,479 shares of company stock valued at $18,687,559. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK stock opened at $861.99 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $956.17. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $876.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $772.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $889.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.