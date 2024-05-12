Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 239 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 14.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PRI opened at $223.77 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.06 and a 52 week high of $256.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.79.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRI. Raymond James cut shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,981. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

