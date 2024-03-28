Accel Wealth Management Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $683,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $186,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.27. 225,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

