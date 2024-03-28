Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $366.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,203. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.19. The company has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $367.22.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

