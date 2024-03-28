Accel Wealth Management Makes New $222,000 Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 974,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

