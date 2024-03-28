1,568 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.69.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.76. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

