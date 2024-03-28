ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Down 3.7%

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24. 28,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 118,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $4,488,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $7,842,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

