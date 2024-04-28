Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,075,000 after acquiring an additional 114,305 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1,068.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 909,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 831,511 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 733,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after acquiring an additional 69,772 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 412,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 43,023 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BALT opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $609.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.