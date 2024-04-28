Delta Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $216.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

