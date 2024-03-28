SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 526,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the previous session’s volume of 112,086 shares.The stock last traded at $42.87 and had previously closed at $42.53.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

