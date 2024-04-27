Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.47. 241,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,423. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$8.75 and a 52 week high of C$12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on CSH.UN
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.