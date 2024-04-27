SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. 3,224,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,267. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

