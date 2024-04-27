Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,289 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $81,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,896,000 after buying an additional 96,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,347,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,841,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,436,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,190,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MSI stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.48. 595,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $355.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

