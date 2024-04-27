Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $374,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.96. 27,289,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,002,832. The firm has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

