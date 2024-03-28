Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Trading 5.8% Higher

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.84. 498,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,263,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $677.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 132.13%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolv Technologies news, Director David Mounts Gonzales purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Mounts Gonzales purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,823 shares of company stock valued at $458,207. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

