Callan Capital LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 33,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $431.00. 41,874,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,550,872. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $315.05 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $436.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

