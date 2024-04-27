Callan Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 498.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $201.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $204.80.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.