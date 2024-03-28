Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Up 7.4%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $4.93. 22,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 127,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CURV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $508.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,457 shares in the company, valued at $289,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

