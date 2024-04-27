Golden State Equity Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,106 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

TLT traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,589,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,437,523. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $106.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

