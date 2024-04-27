Truist Financial Corp Has $86.33 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,366 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Duke Energy worth $86,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,920. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

