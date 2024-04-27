Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TSE APR.UN traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,456. The company has a market capitalization of C$391.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.41. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$9.71 and a 1-year high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
APR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Laurentian raised shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.31.
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.