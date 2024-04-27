Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE APR.UN traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,456. The company has a market capitalization of C$391.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.41. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$9.71 and a 1-year high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Laurentian raised shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.31.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.